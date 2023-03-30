Knappa snapped a rare four-game losing streak with a 17-8 win Wednesday over Regis, on the last day of the Umpqua Valley baseball tournament in Roseburg.

Both teams had nine hits, but the Rams committed seven errors and allowed the Loggers to score six runs in the bottom of the fourth.

