The Knappa Loggers made a memorable road trip a little more fun with a victory Monday afternoon, in the first of three games in the Arizona Pride Classic.
Knappa will be tough to beat this year in just about any state, as the Loggers showed at Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona.
That's where the Loggers won their 41st straight game by defeating the George Washington Eagles of San Francisco, 5-2. The Loggers now own the nation's longest high school baseball win streak.
Knappa (enrollment 137) had to rally from an early 2-0 deficit to beat Washington, a school with over 2,000 students.
Logger pitcher Jaxson Goodman entered in the third inning, and pitched the final five innings to pick up the win. Eli Takalo started and gave up both Eagle runs, and Logan Flues pitched the second inning.
“We wanted to throw everybody about 25 pitches, but Jaxson was pitching so well that we decided to roll the dice and stick with him,” said Knappa coach Jeff Miller. “And he did a great job (allowing three hits with three strikeouts). That was his first win for Knappa. For a kid who hates the heat, he had a great day.”
At the plate, Logan Bartlett had the hottest bat for Knappa, going 2-for-3 before the Eagles put on a Major League shift defensively and robbed Bartlett of a third hit.
The Eagles scored twice in the bottom of the first for a 2-0 lead.
Knappa answered with one run in the top of the second, when Ryker Coffey reached on an error, advanced to third on another error and scored on a passed ball.
Knappa continued the comeback in the third inning, as Bartlett had a leadoff single, and was later followed by a run-scoring double from Cameron Miethe and a run-scoring triple by Shaun Lackey, highlighting a four-run inning for the Loggers.
Sophomore Will Harrington started and took the loss for the Eagles, before giving way to Devlin Armas and Gilbert Diccion.
“One of the neatest things today was the number of Knappa fans we had there,” Miller said. “Some from Knappa, and others who maybe lived there at one time, or just wanted to cheer for Knappa. They filled part of the stands. We had more people there than we do for some of our home games.”
The Loggers arrived in Arizona last Thursday, after making an extended vacation out of the road trip, with the team taking in a few historical sites, as well as a spring training game between the Padres and Angels.
Knappa has scheduled games Tuesday with two teams from Colorado, including Arapahoe (9:30 a.m.) and Centaurus (12:30 p.m.).
