Knappa scored a five-inning, 11-0 win Wednesday at Gaston in Northwest League baseball action.
After a scoreless first inning, the Loggers scored one in the second and broke it open in the third with four runs, sparked by Cameron Miethe's double that brought in Shaun Lackey and Logan Bartlett.
A single by Devin Hoover drove in Eli Takalo and courtesy runner Luke Goozee for more runs in the fourth, as the Greyhounds ultimately went through four pitchers.
Takalo started and gave way to Jaxson Goodman in the third, with Goodman picking up the win. The two combined for seven strikeouts, and scattered four hits.
Offensively, Miethe was 3-for-4, Hoover finished 2-for-3, and Tristin Wallace had a triple. Lackey was on base four times for Knappa, which hosts Gaston for a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.