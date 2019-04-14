Knappa scored an easy 11-0 win over Nestucca in Game 1, then held off the pesky Bobcats in Game 2, 2-0, for a Northwest League baseball doubleheader sweep Friday in Cloverdale.
Through six league games, Knappa, Neah-Kah-Nie and St. Paul are all 6-0 atop the league standings, but the No. 4-ranked Loggers are the clear frontrunners, having outscored their six league opponents 67-3.
In 11 games overall, Knappa has allowed just 13 runs (fewest in the state at any level), while Neah-Kah-Nie has given up 90 runs, and St. Paul has allowed 57.
The Loggers began Friday's action with a three-run first inning in Game 1, with a double by Tristin Wallace, and singles by Shaun Lackey and Eli Takalo to drive in Wallace.
Devin Hoover's base hit later scored Takalo for a 3-0 lead.
Ryson Patterson added a home run in the second, and Knappa tacked on two in the sixth, highlighted by doubles from Logan Bartlett and Cameron Miethe.
Knappa pulled away with five runs in the seventh.
The nightcap was much closer, with the Loggers scoring a run in the third and one in the seventh for a two-run lead.
Nestucca tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, but Knappa pitcher Logan Flues put out the fire, as he struck out the final batter with the bases loaded to end the game.
