The Knappa Loggers had their best day of the shortened Junior State summer baseball season, scoring a combined 28 runs in wins over Ilwaco and Tillamook on Saturday in Long Beach, Washington.
Knappa opened with a 14-6 victory over Ilwaco, as the Loggers had 12 hits in five at-bats and led 7-5 after two innings.
Kaeden Lyster had a double and was the only Ilwaco player with more than one hit while the Fishermen scored five of their runs in the first inning.
Knappa drew 13 walks and took advantage of multiple errors while stranding 10 baserunners.
In their second game, the Loggers broke a 2-2 tie after four innings with four runs in the fifth and eight more in the sixth in a 14-2 win over Tillamook.
Knappa pitchers Logan Morrill and Drew Miller held the Cheesemakers to just two hits with seven strikeouts and five walks.
Mark Miller, Drew Miller and Cameron Miethe all had big days at the plate for the Knappa offense.
Three Tillamook pitchers walked seven and hit three batters and the Cheesemakers committed four errors.
“Best ball of the summer for us,” Knappa coach Jeff Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.