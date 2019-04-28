The newest member of Northwest League baseball was hoping to challenge the Knappa dynasty, but instead, St. Paul came up short in a three-game series vs. Knappa last week — well short, in a pair of five-inning games Friday afternoon at Teevin Field.
The Loggers ran their consecutive game win streak in league play to 32 in a row, with a 14-1, 15-2 doubleheader sweep over the Buckaroos, who have lost five of their last six games.
Knappa collected 11 hits in four plate appearances in Game 1. Ryson Patterson was 3-for-3 with four RBI's, and had one of five doubles for the Loggers. Logan Bartlett had a double, drove in four runs and scored twice.
Logan Flues did the rest from the mound, allowing just four hits with four strikeouts with two walks.
Knappa scored eight runs in the second inning and five in the third to build a 13-run lead, on its way to the five-inning win.
The Loggers rallied from an early 2-0 deficit in the nightcap, scoring 15 unanswered runs.
Knappa held a narrow 4-2 lead after three innings, then scored 11 runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away.
Eli Takalo was the winning pitcher in Game 2, giving up just two hits over five innings, with five strikeouts. He helped himself at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and three runs scored.
Tristin Wallace had a solo home run to start Knappa's big fourth inning.
The Loggers play Tuesday at Portland Christian.
