Knappa is still the No. 1-ranked team in 2A/1A baseball, in the latest OSAA coaches poll released Monday.
The Loggers had three first-place votes and collected 77 points, just ahead of No. 2-ranked Reedsport. Knappa won two games and lost one on a trip to Arizona last week, defeating teams from San Francisco and Denver, from schools with over 2,000 enrollments. The Loggers' 42-game win streak was snapped by Centaurus High School, from Colorado.
In the Class 3A coaches poll, Warrenton dropped from sixth to eighth, following an 8-1 loss at third-ranked Santiam Christian over the weekend.
OSAA coaches polls:
(First-place votes in parentheses)
Class 4A
1. North Marion (9) 96
2. Banks 76
3. Hidden Valley 71
4. Henley (1) 69
5. Junction City 63
6. Newport 33
7. Baker/Powder Valley 32
8. Philomath/Alsea 28
9. La Grande 18
10. Sweet Home 13
Others receiving votes: Phoenix 12.
Class 3A
1. Brookings-Harbor (5) 75
2. La Pine (1) 70
3. Pleasant Hill (1) 55
3. Santiam Christian (1) 55
5. Taft 41
6. Irrigon 37
7. Rainier 26
8. Warrenton 24
9. Joseph 16
10. Cascade Christian 7
Others receiving votes: Horizon Christian 6, Tualatin 6, Yamhill-Carlton 5.
Class 2A/1A
1. Knappa (3) 77
2. Reedsport (2) 76
3. Umpqua Valley Christian (2) 69
4. Monroe (1) 61
5. Kennedy 45
6. Sherman/Arlington 26
7. Grant Union 22
8. Santiam 18
9. North Douglas 16
10. Nestucca 13
Others receiving votes: Neah-Kah-Nie 12, Western Christian 12, Pilot Rock 11, St. Paul 10, Toledo 9.
