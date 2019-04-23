The Knappa Loggers remained one game ahead of Neah-Kah-Nie in the league standings, with a 3-0 win Tuesday at St. Paul in a Northwest League baseball game.
With their 30th straight win in league play going back to the 2017 season, the Loggers scored two runs in the fourth inning to secure the win.
Pitchers Tristin Wallace and Eli Takalo did the rest, with Wallace picking up the win, allowing two hits with no walks in four-and-a-third innings before giving way to Takalo, who allowed two hits and a walk for Knappa's sixth shutout win of the season.
Ranked No. 1 in the latest 2A coaches poll, Knappa improves to 10-0 atop the 2019 NWL standings, ahead of Neah-Kah-Nie (9-1). St. Paul slips to 6-3.
A single by Jaxson Goodman scored Cameron Miethe with a run in the top of the second, and Logan Bartlett scored on a double steal to give the Loggers a 2-0 lead in the fourth.
Ryker Coffey reached on a nine-pitch at-bat in the seventh, then scored on a double by Wallace, who was 3-for-4.
“Tristin definitely had the big day for us,” said Knappa coach Jeff Miller. “He was our only multiple hit guy, and we needed that run in the seventh because (St. Paul) put two runners on in the bottom of the seventh. That insurance run made us feel a little more at ease.”
Defensively, “our outfield played a great game,” Miller said. “Devin Hoover had a diving catch, then Takalo and Shaun Lackey also made big catches.”
Knappa hosts a doubleheader Friday with St. Paul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.