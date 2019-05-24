The Knappa Loggers are making their march to a three-peat look easy, as they scored a 9-1 win Friday over Regis in a Class 2A baseball quarterfinal.
The game was moved to Ridgefield, Washington to avoid soggy field conditions in Knappa.
Winners of 10 straight playoff games since their loss to Burns in the 2016 championship, the Loggers will be at home Tuesday to play Umpqua Valley Christian, with top-ranked Knappa the favorite to make its fifth consecutive trip to the final, and fourth championship in five years.
Knappa jumped on Regis starter Tyler Voltin right away, as Tristin Wallace had an infield hit, Shawn Lackey reached on an error, and Eli Takalo's single to center scored Wallace. Lackey sprinted home on a ground ball by Logan Bartlett.
The 2-0 lead was more than enough for Wallace on the mound.
Knappa's starting pitcher threw 86 pitches over six-and-a-third innings, allowing three hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks. Logan Flues recorded the final two outs.
After a scoreless second inning, the Loggers tacked on three runs in the third, highlighted by doubles from Takalo and Ryson Patterson.
With one run already in, Devin Hoover drew a walk to load the bases, and Wallace helped his cause with a two-out single to score two runs for a 5-0 lead.
In the fourth inning, Patterson had an RBI single and a pair of Regis errors eventually led to a steal of home plate by Luke Goozee to make it 7-0.
Regis helped the Loggers with five errors, while Knappa finished with eight stolen bases.
The Loggers added two runs in the bottom of the sixth, all without a hit, as they took advantage of one hit batter and three straight walks.
