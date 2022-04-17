Knappa scored 28 runs in just nine at-bats Saturday, in a 10-0, 18-2 doubleheader sweep over Nestucca, in a Northwest League baseball twinbill played at Jesuit High School.

Logger pitcher Drew Miller (14 strikeouts, two walks) threw a no-hitter in Game 1, while the Loggers had five hits and drew eight walks. Tanner Jackson and Logan Morrill each had a triple.

Knappa pounded out 16 hits in the second game. Treven Moreland and Nick Rusinovich had doubles.

Winners of 56 straight league games, Knappa has one game this week against Nestucca (0-5), and three vs. Vernonia (0-4).

Knappa's last loss in league play was five years ago Monday (April 18, 2017 at Nestucca).

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.