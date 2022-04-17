Knappa scored 28 runs in just nine at-bats Saturday, in a 10-0, 18-2 doubleheader sweep over Nestucca, in a Northwest League baseball twinbill played at Jesuit High School.
Logger pitcher Drew Miller (14 strikeouts, two walks) threw a no-hitter in Game 1, while the Loggers had five hits and drew eight walks. Tanner Jackson and Logan Morrill each had a triple.
Knappa pounded out 16 hits in the second game. Treven Moreland and Nick Rusinovich had doubles.
Winners of 56 straight league games, Knappa has one game this week against Nestucca (0-5), and three vs. Vernonia (0-4).
Knappa's last loss in league play was five years ago Monday (April 18, 2017 at Nestucca).
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Did you like what you just read? Consider subscribing
Start for as little as $1
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.