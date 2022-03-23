The Knappa Loggers opened their Arizona road trip with an easy 18-0 win over Copper Canyon of Glendale on Monday afternoon.
Logger pitchers Jaxon Dietrichs, Logan Morrill and Treven Moreland combined on a three-hit shutout, with nine strikeouts and no walks.
Knappa had 10 hits and eight stolen bases, while four Copper Canyon pitchers walked eight and hit seven batters.
Buena Vista 7, Knappa 6
On Day 2 of their Arizona road trip, two lead changes in the seventh inning resulted in a 7-6 win for Buena Vista of Colorado.
The Demons entered the seventh inning leading 5-4, but Knappa loaded the bases with no outs, and scored the go-ahead runs on a two-run double by Mark Miller.
Buena Vista managed to tie the game at 6-6 with a run in the bottom of the seventh on a single and three hit batters, and with the bases loaded and no outs, Buena Vista's Seth Moss stole home for the game-winning run.
Knappa pitchers Nick Rusinovich and Morrill allowed six hits with nine strikeouts and seven hit batters, while Cole Reavis of Buena Vista went the distance, allowing 10 hits with two strikeouts, one walk and three hit batters.
Moreland and Miller had three hits apiece for the Loggers, with doubles by Miller, Addison Pietila, Tanner Jackson and Moreland.