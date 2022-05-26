It took the Knappa baseball team less than one full inning to decide the outcome of Wednesday's first round state playoff game.
Hosting Heppner at Tapiola Park, the Loggers scored eight runs in the bottom of the first and cruised to an easy 13-1 win over the Mustangs.
Knappa starter Drew Miller only had to throw 41 pitches in three innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and one walk.
In the bottom of the first, the Loggers scored runs on two bases loaded walks and a hit batter, and three more on a bases-loaded triple by Mark Miller. Jude Miller added a double, and Tanner Jackson scored three runs for No. 3-ranked Knappa.
St. Mary's 3, Warrenton 2
Seven Warrenton errors led to three unearned runs for St. Mary's, which managed to post a 3-2 win Wednesday over the Warriors in a first round game of the 3A state baseball playoffs.
Warrenton led 2-1 after four innings, but the visiting Crusaders answered with single runs in the fifth and sixth to take the lead.
Warrenton's Dawson Little was effective on the mound, allowing three hits with four strikeouts and two walks, and also had a double in the first inning.
The Warriors lose just two seniors, Ethan Caldwell and Joshua Earls, whose “work ethic was a great example to the team,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe, over just two full seasons with the Warriors.