Ranked fifth at the 2A level, the Knappa baseball team finished off their three-game series with Vernonia with a doubleheader sweep late Friday night, 18-3 and 11-0.
With Tuesday’s 12-4 victory over Vernonia, Knappa improved to 3-0 in league play. All three games were played at the Ridgefield Sports Complex.
After four straight losses, Knappa has won four in a row by a combined score of 58-15.
Vernonia committed nine errors in five innings in the first game, while Knappa’s Jude Miller was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double.
Knappa had just seven hits in the second game, but drew 13 walks. Jaxon Dietrichs and Corbin Roe each had a triple.
