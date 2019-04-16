The records reflected the game Tuesday at Knappa, where the Loggers of Knappa defeated the Vernonia Loggers 28-5 in a Northwest League baseball game.
After Vernonia scored two runs in the top of the first inning, Knappa scored 10 runs in the bottom of the first, then proceeded to score five in the second, three in the third and 10 in the fourth.
Knappa improved to 7-0 in league, while Vernonia dropped to 0-8.
Knappa finished with 16 hits, while pitchers Jaxson Goodman, Tristin Wallace and Devin Hoover limited Vernonia to four hits. Vernonia committed seven errors in the field.
At the plate, “Logan Bartlett hit the ball hard all day,” said Knappa coach Jeff Miller, as Bartlett finished with three hits and four RBI's. Wallace hit his first home run as a Logger in the first inning.
“Cameron Miethe had a double, and Ryson Patterson is also really hitting the ball well right now,” Miller said. “He's swinging a hot bat.”
The same two teams play a doubleheader Friday at Vernonia.
