Baseball was in full swing Thursday at Aiken Field, where the Astoria Ford and Knappa Junior State teams played a pair of games, with some very young players taking part.
With games and spectators well-spaced, most of the players on the 17-and-under teams saw their first game action of the spring or summer. The Junior State squads from Astoria, Ilwaco and Warrenton will continue the action Saturday at Aiken Field and CMH Field.
Thursday's winner was Knappa, which swept Astoria by scores of 25-1 and 11-0.
Knappa coach Jeff Miller was just glad to see players on the field, playing actual games.
“We haven't even practiced as a full team yet,” Miller said. “We'll have five guys come in for a few hours, then five more in the next shift. We haven't faced any live pitching yet, and I just told kids to go out and play aggressive and not worry about the mistakes.”
With a few exceptions, most players from both teams were seeing their first varsity-type action.
Astoria Ford had 17 incoming freshmen, while the Loggers had 12 players, including five who will be freshmen and one eighth grader.
Knappa senior-to-be Cameron Miethe turned in a strong game defensively at shortstop, while “our best hitter of the night, by far,” Miller said, was Kutter Ball.
“He had a few doubles and hit ball hard every time up,” said Miller, as Ball reached base nine out of 10 times.
“It was just nice to see kids playing baseball,” Miller said. “Tyler (Lyngstad, Astoria coach) has done a great job with their field, and on the bright side for Astoria, they had two full teams of players, another testament to Tyler.”
With a schedule still to be determined, Knappa will play either Tuesday or Thursday of next week, while Astoria Ford is scheduled to host games Saturday at both Aiken Field and CMH Field.
Saturday's schedule: (at Aiken Field) Tillamook vs. Warrenton, 11 a.m.; Warrenton vs. Neah-Kah-Nie, 2 p.m.; Neah-Kah-Nie vs. Astoria Ford, 5 p.m.
At CMH Field: Ilwaco vs. Astoria Ford, 11:30 a.m.; Tillamook vs. Ilwaco, 2:30 p.m.
