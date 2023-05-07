Another Northwest League baseball season is officially in the books, and the league competition is quickly disappearing for the Knappa Loggers.
With a doubleheader sweep Friday at Gaston (14-0 and 17-0), the Loggers finished 14-1 in league, three games ahead of Clatskanie (11-4). Nestucca (9-6) was a distant third. The average score of Knappa’s 15 league games this season: Knappa 15, opponents 2.
In Friday’s doubleheader, Gaston pitchers walked a combined 26 batters, and the Loggers had 18 steals.
Knappa had 10 hits in the opener, but Braxton Hill was all they needed, as the sophomore was 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and three RBIs.
Junior Jaxon Dietrichs went the distance on the mound, tossing a three-hitter over five innings, with seven strikeouts and no walks. He threw just 66 pitches.
Nick Rusinovich pitched a one-hitter in Game 2, with eight strikeouts and a walk on 58 pitches.
Rusinovich and sophomore Karson Casper (five RBIs) each had three hits, while the Loggers drew 18 walks.
With just one senior in this year's starting lineup, Knappa’s record in league play since 2013 now stands at 159 wins, four losses.
The best national sports magazine — Sports Illustrated — is now available to our paid subscribers with a click of the mouse. You'll get insight, stories and action photos from a wealth of college and national sporting events, just the like magazine, only online, always updated and at your fingertips.