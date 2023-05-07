Another Northwest League baseball season is officially in the books, and the league competition is quickly disappearing for the Knappa Loggers.

With a doubleheader sweep Friday at Gaston (14-0 and 17-0), the Loggers finished 14-1 in league, three games ahead of Clatskanie (11-4). Nestucca (9-6) was a distant third. The average score of Knappa’s 15 league games this season: Knappa 15, opponents 2.

