The league win streak has reached 59 in a row for the Knappa baseball team, which completed a three-game sweep over Vernonia with a 15-0, 11-1 doubleheader victory Saturday at Tapiola Park.

It was Vernonia's third game in Astoria in three days, as Knappa defeated Vernonia 14-0 in a single game Thursday at CMH Field.

Knappa pitchers Drew Miller and Treven Moreland combined on a one-hit shut out in Saturday's first game, and Knappa had 10 hits, including five doubles.

Knappa only had four hits in Game 2, but took advantage of eight Vernonia walks and six hit batters. Knappa snapped a 1-1 tie with five runs in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Pitchers Nick Rusinovich and Jaxon Dietrichs allowed just two Vernonia hits, with eight strikeouts and no walks.

Including a 5-4 win over Gaston April 5, Knappa has outscored its league competition 124-11 through last week's games.

Knappa has now gone over the five-year mark since its last loss in league play, April 18, 2017.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.