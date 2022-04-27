The only team with a chance to catch Knappa in the Northwest League baseball standings was brought back to reality Tuesday afternoon.
The No. 7-ranked, previously unbeaten St. Paul Buckaroos (now 14-1) saw Knappa for the first time this season, and the Loggers brought down the Bucks with ease, 9-0 in a single game at Tapiola Park.
Knappa is now atop the league standings at 13-0, 14-3 overall. The Loggers also extended their league winning streak to 61, although St. Paul is the first team to hold Knappa under 10 runs since April 8.
The Loggers only had five hits and struck out 10 times, but took advantage of seven walks and three St. Paul errors.
Knappa scored four runs in the third inning on three walks, a hit batter and one hit, and tacked on five in the sixth on four hits, including a two-run double by Drew Miller.
Logger pitchers Nick Rusinovich, Jaxon Dietrichs and Miller scattered four hits with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
St. Paul (11-1) will have two more shots at the Loggers, when the Buckaroos host Knappa for a doubleheader Friday.
Neah-Kah-Nie is third at 10-1. The bottom four teams in the NWL (Portland Christian, Nestucca, Gaston and Vernonia) are a combined 2-34 in league play.
Knappa 16, Nestucca 6
The “Millers” of Knappa built an early 9-2 run, on their way to another easy Northwest League baseball win Monday, a 16-6 decision at Nestucca.
Knappa's Mark Miller, Jude Miller and Drew Miller had a combined 10 hits, scored nine runs and drove in another nine, as part of a 17-hit attack.
Knappa also drew eight walks and four hit batters, while Logger pitchers Jaxon Dietrichs, Treven Moreland and Logan Morrill scattered seven hits with four strikeouts and four walks.
Tillamook 10, Astoria 0
Tillamook pitcher Parker McKibbin tossed a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts and no walks, and the Cheesemakers pulled away for a 10-0 Cowapa League baseball win, Tuesday at Tillamook.
The Cheesemakers led just 1-0 through three innings, but scored three runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.