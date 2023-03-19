The Knappa Loggers were looking like the 2A state title contenders they usually are, while the Warrenton Warriors got off to a rough start in Thursday’s baseball season opener at Huddleston Field.

The Loggers were hitting the ball from the very start, while several miscues in the field had the Warriors trailing just minutes into the game, which eventually turned into a 23-5 Knappa win.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.