The Knappa Loggers were looking like the 2A state title contenders they usually are, while the Warrenton Warriors got off to a rough start in Thursday’s baseball season opener at Huddleston Field.
The Loggers were hitting the ball from the very start, while several miscues in the field had the Warriors trailing just minutes into the game, which eventually turned into a 23-5 Knappa win.
Knappa’s first batter reached on a two-base error, which led to a 3-0 Logger lead after one inning. It was 5-0 before the Warriors rallied with three runs in the bottom of the third.
The Loggers responded with an 11-run fourth inning, with seven more in the fifth.
Warrenton pitchers allowed 15 hits with 14 walks, while the Warriors committed 10 errors in the field.
Knappa starter Jaxon Dietrichs scattered four hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over four innings, and also had three hits at the plate, including a double. He scored three runs and drove in four. Teammate Jude Miller was 3-for-5 with a double and scored four runs.
Kennedy 4, Warrenton 1
Two days after giving up 23 runs in the lopsided loss to Knappa, Warrenton bounced back with a solid effort Saturday at Kennedy, the pre-season No. 1-ranked 2A team.
The Warriors scored the first run, but Kennedy scored the next four in a 4-1 victory.
Each team finished with four hits, as Warrenton pitchers Dawson Little and Dylon Atwood combined for eight strikeouts and no walks, after the Warriors had walked 14 in their loss to Knappa.
“It was a well-played game by both teams,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “(The Trojans) were just able to string a couple more hits together to score their runs. But every component of our game was better than it was Thursday.”