Knappa scored three runs in the bottom of the first, then erupted for seven in the bottom of the fifth for a 10-0 win over Naselle, in a cross-river baseball battle Thursday afternoon.
With 40 straight wins going back to the 2017 season, the Loggers are now tied with Argyle High School of Argyle, Texas, for the nation's longest high school baseball win streak.
Argyle's win streak recently ended at 40, so Knappa can take over the country's longest win streak with a victory Monday at Clatskanie.
“We're just 2-0 this year,” said Knappa coach Jeff Miller. “We know we're probably going to get drilled when we go to Arizona (March 25-26, when the Loggers are scheduled to play teams from California and Colorado, against schools with over 2,000 enrollment). But you have to play the good teams to get better.”
Knappa took advantage of 13 walks in Thursday's win, including five in the first inning. The Loggers had six hits off multiple Naselle pitchers.
Tristin Wallace pitched all five innings for Knappa, allowing two hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
Wallace and Eli Takalo each scored two runs, while Wallace reached base four times, after reaching five times the day before in a win at Warrenton.
