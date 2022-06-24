The Knappa and Warrenton summer baseball programs got the most out of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon at Huddleston Field.
After splitting two games earlier in the week, the Loggers and Warriors repeated the feat Thursday, with Knappa winning the league contest, and Warrenton topping the Loggers in the nonleague game.
In Thursday's meeting, the Warriors opened with a 16-0 win in the non-counting game.
Warrenton held a 6-0 lead through three innings, then scored 10 in the fourth, highlighted by a three-run homer from Dylon Atwood.
The two teams combined for another 30 runs in the second game, which ended in a 19-11 Knappa win.
For Warrenton, Talon McGrorty had a two-run double in the first inning and Brayden Greenawald had a two-run double in the second; Knappa's Treven Moreland lined a three-run triple in the third to give the Loggers a 10-6 lead.
Errors plagued both teams, while Knappa extended its lead to 16-9 after four innings, scoring runs on a double by Corbin Roe, a bases-loaded walk and a passed ball. Three more runs scored on two Warrenton errors.
Atwood belted another homer in Game 2, a two-run blast in the fifth inning, estimated to be one of the longest home runs at Warrenton's home field.
The Loggers answered with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, including a run-scoring single by Jude Miller, with a Warrenton error scoring two more runs, including Miller, who rounded the bases for the game's final run.
The Loggers and Warriors also split a doubleheader Monday afternoon at Huddleston Field.
Knappa defeated Warrenton 11-2 in the league-counting first game. Logger pitcher Jaxon Dietrichs tossed a complete game, scattering four hits.
Knappa had nine hits and drew 11 walks, while eight different Loggers had base hits.
Warrenton bounced back with an 8-5 win in Game 2, highlighted by a home run from Talon McGrorty.
In other 17U baseball action Monday, Seaside defeated Tillamook 9-3 and 17-4 at Broadway Field.
Seaside pitchers Tanner Kraushaar and Cameron Schulte combined on a one-hitter in Game 1, striking out 12 with eight walks.
