In their first meeting in over a year, the Knappa and Warrenton baseball programs met up for a classic Logger-Warrior showdown Monday night at Huddleston Field.
With almost entirely new lineups since the last time they played, Knappa defeated Warrenton 7-4 in the league-counting first game, and the Warriors bounced back with a 14-4 victory in the second game.
The opener provided most of the excitement, as Knappa built a 2-0 lead in the second inning, before Warrenton took the lead with three runs in the fourth, highlighted by singles from Dawson Little and Kaison Smith and a run-scoring double from Ethan Caldwell.
Knappa answered with two runs in the fifth in the three in the sixth to put the game away.
Timely hits for the Loggers and six poorly-timed errors for Warrenton made the difference.
“(The Loggers) had a couple more exceptional plays, and made the plays defensively that we didn’t,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe. “They certainly earned the win.”
Knappa had doubles from Nick Rusinovich, Drew Miller and Ash Baldwin, while Miller was hit by a pitch twice and picked up the win in relief on the mound.
Little and Dylon Atwood scattered eight hits with nine strikeouts and just one walk for Warrenton, but the Warrior errors were costly.
One out away from ending the top of the fifth with a 3-2 lead, an error in the outfield allowed Knappa to score two runs to retake the lead.
The Loggers loaded the bases in the top of the sixth, and scored runs on a bases loaded hit-by-pitch, a fielder’s choice grounder by Kutter Ball and a wild pitch.
Atwood had a leadoff triple in the bottom of the sixth for Warrenton and later scored on a wild pitch, but Miller retired the final five batters he faced for the victory.
Starter Jaxon Dietrichs and Miller allowed just five hits, with six strikeouts and two walks.
Warrenton had 13 hits in the second game, which ended in the fifth inning.
In other Junior Baseball action Monday, Astoria Ford swept a pair of games from Tillamook, 6-0 and 7-6.
Astoria’s Niko Boudreau tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the opener, with 14 strikeouts and two walks.
Garrett Hillard scored on a passed ball to give Astoria Ford the walk-off victory in the second game.
Neah-Kah-Nie defeated Ilwaco, 8-6, to keep the Pirates in first place in the summer standings.