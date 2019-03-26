The Knappa Loggers ran their win streak to 42 in a row with a victory Tuesday morning, before the Centaurus Warriors of Lafayette, Colorado officially ended the nation's longest win streak with a dramatic 7-6 win over the Loggers in the second of two baseball games.
Playing at Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona, Knappa opened the day with a 9:30 a.m. game against Arapahoe, from Centennial, Colorado.
And Arapahoe, with an enrollment of 2,229, was no match for the Loggers and starting pitcher Eli Takalo.
Takalo tossed a complete-game, four-hit shutout for a 1-0 Knappa win, overcoming four Logger errors in the first four innings.
Arapahoe had runners at second and third with one out in the fifth, before Takalo struck out two in a row on just seven pitches to end the inning.
The Warriors had runners at second and third again in the sixth, but Takalo struck out Troon Eakin on four pitches to end the threat.
Knappa also had no runs on three hits through five innings, before manufacturing a run in the sixth.
Takalo had a one-out triple to right field and scored on Logan Bartlett's sacrifice bunt for the game's only run.
The Loggers committed their fifth error to start the top of the seventh, but Takalo responded yet again, striking out three of the next four batters to end the game.
Takalo threw 92 pitches, 70 for strikes, and finished with 13 strikeouts, one walk and one hit batter. Arapahoe pitchers Spye Turnbaugh and Max Wilson combined for 14 strikeouts and one walk, and scattered six hits.
Centaurus 7, Knappa 6
Tuesday's second game was another thriller, as Knappa rallied to force a tie in the top of the seventh inning, but Centaurus scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to win.
Knappa opened the game with a leadoff single by Tristin Wallace and a base hit by Shaun Lackey. Both runners advanced on a groundout by Takalo.
Bartlett and Jaxson Goodman were both hit by pitches to force in the first run, which was followed by run-scoring singles from Cameron Miethe and Ryson Patterson for a three-run lead.
In the third inning, Bartlett reached on an error, and Goodman and Miethe drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Bartlett scored on a sacrifice fly from Patterson for a 4-1 advantage.
The Warriors fought back to force a 4-4 tie after three innings, but Knappa answered in the top of the fourth with a triple by Wallace, who scored on a sacrifice fly from Lackey.
Centaurus loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fifth, and grabbed a 6-5 lead on a pair of Knappa errors.
After a scoreless sixth — and with their 42-game win streak on the line — the Loggers answered in the seventh.
Takalo was hit by a pitch to lead off, Bartlett walked on four pitches, and both (Luke Goozee running for Bartlett) advanced on a double steal.
Goodman was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Miethe drove in Takalo on a sacrifice fly for a 6-6 tie, before the Warriors turned a double play to end the rally.
In the bottom of the seventh, Centaurus's Luke Wierl drew a leadoff walk, and he scored on a walk-off double by Kaden Shepherd, handing the Loggers their first loss since April 18, 2017.
