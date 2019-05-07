Another routine five-inning win led to another routine league championship for the Knappa baseball team Tuesday, as the Loggers hammered Neah-Kah-Nie 12-1 at Teevin Field.
The two teams will meet for a doubleheader Friday in Rockaway Beach, but the Loggers (16-0 in league) have already secured first place over the Pirates (13-3).
Knappa had 12 hits off three Pirate pitchers, with league MVP candidate Logan Bartlett going 3-for-3 with a double, two steals and three runs scored.
Tristin Wallace had a double and Eli Takalo added a triple for the Loggers, and the two combined on the mound for a one-hitter over five innings, with 10 strikeouts and two walks.
