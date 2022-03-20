The Knappa baseball team is currently on a week-long road trip to Arizona, where the Loggers have been able to take a little time to sight-see along the way.

Included was a spring training baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers, where the Loggers posed for selfies with Dodgers Matt Beaty and manager Dave Roberts.

Knappa is playing three games in three days in Arizona, including games Tuesday and Wednesday against Colorado schools Buena Vista and Ralston Valley.

