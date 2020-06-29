The Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s win streak came to an end Saturday afternoon, less than 24 hours after sweeping a Friday night doubleheader at Ernie Aiken Field.
Lakeside Recovery, of Bellevue, Washington, scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Lower Columbia 5-3, handing the team its first loss of the summer after seven straight victories.
Sponsored by Hilander Dental, Lower Columbia actually battled back from a 3-1 deficit and tied the game at 3-3 with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
But their luck finally ran out in the eighth, when Lakeside drew a leadoff walk, later followed by a one-out single to center.
After a second out, Lakeside drew another walk to load the bases, and a crucial error allowed two runs to score.
Lower Columbia had two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, but a strikeout ended the game.
Ashden Niemeyer, from Wahkiakum High School, had two of Lower Columbia’s five hits, including a solo home run to center in the bottom of the fourth.
Astoria graduate Dylan Rush started on the mound for Lower Columbia, and allowed eight hits in seven innings, with three strikeouts.
Friday’s late night twin bill at Aiken Field turned out much better for Lower Columbia, which posted a 4-2, 15-0 sweep over Rural Baseball Inc.
Between games, the recently graduated high school seniors for Lower Columbia were honored with a “Senior Night,” which they did not receive in the spring. Players wore their high school uniforms one last time for both games.
Rural Baseball had seven hits to Lower Columbia’s six in Game 1, but Lower Columbia rallied from a 2-0 deficit with a run in the third and three in the fourth for all the runs it would need.
Dawson Evenson (Clatskanie), Austin Little (Warrenton) and Rush combined on the mound for Lower Columbia, striking out five with five walks.
Little was 3-for-3 at the plate with a double, while Rush drove in two runs and turned a crucial 4-6 double play defensively.
Friday’s second game was a one-sided slugfest in which Lower Columbia pounded out 15 runs and 10 hits in just four at-bats.
The first three batters in the Lower Columbia lineup (Mitchell Bergquist, of R.A. Long, Luke Brown, of Wahkiakum, and Warrenton’s Jake Morrow) all had two hits apiece, with Morrow driving in three.
Lower Columbia will take part in a four-day tournament beginning Thursday in Twin Falls, Idaho.
