Trailing 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning — and scoreless over the previous five innings — Seaside scored two runs to defeat Tillamook 3-2 in Cowapa League baseball action Friday at Broadway Field.
In their last at-bat of the day, the Gulls began the bottom of the seventh with three straight singles from Payton Westerholm, Duncan Thompson and Alex Teubner to load the bases with no outs.
After a pitching change, Seaside's Isaias Jantes laid down a sacrifice bunt to score Westerholm with the tying run.
And the Gulls finished it off when Dylan Meyer singled to right field, scoring Thompson with the walk-off, game-winning hit.
Seaside pitchers Brayden Johnson and Westerholm scattered five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks.
The Gulls play Tuesday at Banks and host Astoria Thursday.
