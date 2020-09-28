With the help of a few local players, the Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s 16-and-under fall ball team scored a doubleheader sweep Sunday at Sckavone Stadium in Portland.
Sponsored by Hilander Dental of Longview, Washington, the team defeated Aloha 16U, 15-2 and 4-1.
In the opener, Naselle’s Kolten Lindstrom was 1-for-4 in the leadoff spot, with a triple to lead off the top of the fifth inning. Later in the same inning, Lindstrom reached on an error, and scored one of his two runs in a six-run inning that gave Lower Columbia an 8-1 lead.
Lower Columbia tacked on seven more runs in the sixth.
Gunnar Olson, a sophomore at Astoria, pitched two innings for Lower Columbia, and struck out six batters while allowing a hit and three walks.
Game 2 was scoreless through three innings, before Lower Columbia posted three runs in the fourth on its way to the victory.
Four pitchers — including Lindstrom and Seaside’s Jarred White — combined on a one-hitter, with 14 strikeouts and one walk. Lindstrom picked up the win on the mound.
Lower Columbia evened its record at 2-2 for the fall season.
(0) comments
