Longtime Warrenton friends and teammates Austin Little and Jake Morrow … are going to be teammates just a little bit longer, even after their Warrior days are over.
The two senior three-sport athletes signed college letters-of-intent in a brief ceremony in the Warrenton school library Monday morning, and both signed to play the same sport at the same school.
Little and Morrow will both play baseball for the Roadrunners of Linn-Benton Community College.
“I don't think it was a complete coincidence” that the two athletes signed with the same school, said Warrenton baseball coach Lennie Wolfe. “It's always nice for an athlete to continue their careers in college, and it's even better when you can play with a (high school) teammate. It's pretty neat that they're both going to Linn-Benton.”
As Wolfe enters his 29th year as the Warrenton coach, Little and Morrow will be his 27th and 28th players who have signed letters to play collegiately.
That list includes Brian Bruney (who had signed with San Diego State, but chose a professional career after being drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks).
The last Warrenton baseball player to sign a letter-of-intent was Josh Biel in 2013, with Clackamas Community College. The Warriors also had two signees in 2011 (Reese Johnson and Thomas McFadden, at Southwestern Oregon).
“This program had kind of fallen on some hard times,” Wolfe said. “We have a proud tradition, but that kind of went away for a bit.
“The thing that stands out to me, is that in their first year, we only had one win,” he said, referring to the freshman baseball seasons for Little and Morrow. “Today we're talking about the hard work of these two guys. They put in the time and the effort, and they've done the things you have to do to put themselves in this position.”
Warrenton athletic director Ian O'Brien coached both athletes in football (Morrow as quarterback, Little as a receiver), and both are currently in their senior years of basketball.
“It's an exciting day,” O'Brien said. “I can't tell you how proud I am of these two guys, and how much growth that I've seen them make over the last three years. To see what these guys have become athletically, and just as young men in general, is what makes me the most proud — watching them interact with young kids and act as role models for the younger children in this community.
“They've had a ton of accolades in all three sports, and I can't wait to watch both guys go down and tear it up at Linn-Benton.”
Little, an infielder, and Morrow — the latest in a long line of great catchers at Warrenton — will be the latest stars from the North Coast to suit up for the Linn-Benton baseball team.
The Roadrunners' 2019 roster included Astoria graduates Fridtjof Fremstad and Trey Hageman, and Knappa's Reuben Cruz.
“I'm really excited about what Linn-Benton will hold for these two, academically and athletically,” Wolfe said.
O'Brien added, “I think it's great that two guys who have grown up and been best friends all these years, get to continue that journey at the next level. Not everybody gets to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.