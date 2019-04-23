Austin Little was 3-for-4 at the plate, and also pitched five innings to pick up the win on the mound in Warrenton's 8-2 victory at Catlin Gabel, in a Coastal Range League baseball game Tuesday.
The No. 5-ranked Warriors scored six runs over the final three innings, helping Warrenton improve to 5-0 in league play (9-2 overall).
Devin Jackson pitched the final two innings, with the two Warrenton pitchers combining on a four-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk.
Catlin Gabel's Wyatt Hoke allowed nine Warrenton hits, with six strikeouts and no walks.
“Hoke threw a good game, and they're a good team,” Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe said of the Eagles. “Austin gave up two unearned runs, and he pitched well for us.”
Little had a double and scored three runs, while Alec Herrera was 2-for-3 with a double.
Warrenton's Duane Falls drove in three runs, including a two-run single in the seventh inning.
The Warriors return to action Wednesday with a single home game against Rainier. Wednesday's second game of the scheduled doubleheader has been moved to May 7 at Rainier.
In other league action Tuesday, Taft defeated Clatskanie 17-0, and Rainier topped Willamina 10-0.
