The Astoria Ford junior (17U) baseball team swept a Monday doubleheader at Warrenton, 8-2 and 12-5.

Astoria' freshman-to-be Joey Gramlich had two hits in the first game and a home run in Game 2, as the Fishermen finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, behind Seaside's 11-1.

Seven teams will compete this weekend in a regional district tournament Friday through Sunday.

Astoria's Niko Boudreau tossed a two-hitter in Monday's opener, with eight strikeouts; and Dylan Carlson got the win in Game 2. At the plate, Boudreau had two hits in the first game, while teammate Logan Norris had three hits — including two doubles — on the day.

In other 17U baseball action Monday, Seaside swept Clatskanie, 16-0 and 20-1; and Knappa split a doubleheader at Tillamook, the Loggers winning 16-9, followed by a 13-0 victory for the Cheesemakers.

The final district standings, for the summer:

Seaside (11-1)

Astoria Ford (8-4)

Knappa (7-5)

Warrenton (6-6)

Tillamook (6-6)

Ilwaco (4-8)

Clatskanie (0-12)

District tournament schedule

Pool Play

(all games at Tapiola Park)

Friday

1 p.m.: Tillamook vs. Warrenton

3:30: Ilwaco vs. Seaside

6 p.m.: Knappa vs. Astoria

Saturday

11:30 a.m.: Loser G1 vs. Loser G2

2 p.m: Clatskanie vs. Astoria

4:30: Clatskanie vs. Knappa

7 p.m.: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2

