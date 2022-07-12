The Astoria Ford junior (17U) baseball team swept a Monday doubleheader at Warrenton, 8-2 and 12-5.
Astoria' freshman-to-be Joey Gramlich had two hits in the first game and a home run in Game 2, as the Fishermen finished the regular season with an 8-4 record, behind Seaside's 11-1.
Seven teams will compete this weekend in a regional district tournament Friday through Sunday.
Astoria's Niko Boudreau tossed a two-hitter in Monday's opener, with eight strikeouts; and Dylan Carlson got the win in Game 2. At the plate, Boudreau had two hits in the first game, while teammate Logan Norris had three hits — including two doubles — on the day.
In other 17U baseball action Monday, Seaside swept Clatskanie, 16-0 and 20-1; and Knappa split a doubleheader at Tillamook, the Loggers winning 16-9, followed by a 13-0 victory for the Cheesemakers.
