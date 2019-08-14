Clatsop County had two representatives on the Lower Columbia Baseball Club this summer, and both finished among the top hitters and pitchers on the Triple A Legion team.
Based in Longview, Washington and sponsored by Highlander Dental, the LCBC is comprised of players from the lower Columbia region, from Astoria, Warrenton and Clatskanie on the Oregon side, to Naselle, Wahkiakum, Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Toutle Lake in Washington.
Astoria's Dylan Rush and Warrenton's Jake Morrow were regular starters for Lower Columbia, which finished the season late last month at a tournament in Newport.
A pitcher/infielder, Rush finished with the third-lowest earned run average (2.97) among Lower Columbia pitchers, and sported a 3-5 record with four saves. He struck out a team-high 39 batters and walked 15.
Rush started six games, pitched a team-high 54 innings, and threw four of Lower Columbia's five complete games on the mound.
A senior-to-be at Astoria, Rush batted .250 (16-for-64) with a double and 14 runs batted in, and drew 12 walks in 22 games played.
A senior at Warrenton in 2019-20, Morrow was Lower Columbia's starting catcher and third-leading hitter among the regulars, batting .353 (18-for-51), with three doubles and 17 runs batted in. He drew eight walks and was hit by pitch a team-high seven times, for a .500 on-base percentage.
Naselle's Ethan Lindstrom also saw action at shortstop and pitcher for Lower Columbia. He started five games on the mound and went 1-1, with 24 walks and 13 strikeouts. At the plate, Lindstrom batted .236 and drove in 12 runs.
Lower Columbia won its first four games of the summer and finished 13-20.
