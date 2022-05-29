They're back. For the seventh time in the last eight official postseasons, Knappa baseball is back in the Final Four of the state playoffs.
Oregon's best 2A baseball program this century found a way to get it done Friday against Regis in a state quarterfinal played on Knappa's adopted home field at Tapiola Park.
After falling behind 3-0, the Loggers scored four runs in the bottom of the third, and that was it for the scoring, which ended with a 4-3 Knappa win.
Both teams had five hits, while the Rams committed four errors.
In Knappa's half of the third, the Loggers took advantage of consecutive errors by Regis with a single by Jude Miller and back-to-back doubles from Drew Miller and Treven Moreland.
Nick Rusinovich was the winning pitcher, allowing five hits with seven strikeouts and four walks in five innings.
The Loggers are scheduled to play a semifinal game Tuesday at Kennedy. The winner meets either Umpqua Valley Christian or Dufur/South Wasco in Friday's state championship.
Knappa has missed the state championship game just once (2019) since 2015. There were no official state playoffs in 2020 or 2021.
Excluding the two previous seasons, the Loggers have missed the semifinals just twice in the last 13 years.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
