Clatsop County's next generation of state championship high school baseball players will be playing for a Regional title this weekend, when the Lower Columbia 12-year-old All-Stars travel to Kennewick, Washington.
The Pacific Northwest region tournament for Cal Ripken League 12's will take place Thursday through Saturday at Cooper Larson Field in Kennewick.
The Lower Columbia squad, with players from Astoria, Knappa, Naselle and the Long Beach area, is one of eight teams in the tournament, and one of four in the National Division.
Lower Columbia will open play at 9 a.m. Thursday against a team from Puyallup, Washington.
Lower Columbia All-Stars
No. Name
1 Teagan Birdeno (Astoria)
3 Jack Strange (Naselle)
5 Jacob Lindstrom (Naselle)
7 Cayden Wray (Knappa)
9 Hudson Greenfield (Chinook)
10 Jacob Klepp (Astoria)
22 Kayden Cardinha (Ilwaco)
23 Karson Casper (Knappa)
24 Will Hofmann (Astoria)
44 Diego Hernandez (Ilwaco)
77 Corbin Johnson (Naselle)
88 Jacob Gordon (Long Beach)
99 Kane Perry (Astoria)
Coaches
2 Rob Greenfield (Chinook)
4 Adrian Birdeno (Astoria)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.