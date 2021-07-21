Another future generation of Clatsop County state champion baseball players will be in action this weekend in Eugene, where the Lower Columbia 10U All-Stars will be taking part in the Pacific Northwest Regionals.
If they advance, the team will take part in the Little League World Series in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Lower Columbia qualified for regionals by taking second in the recent state tournament.
The All-Stars went 3-2 at state, winning their first game 17-2. Following a 14-3 loss to the West Linn Blue team, Lower Columbia bounced back with a 21-2 win over the West Linn Gold, and a 9-3 victory over the South Salem Saxons.
West Linn Blue posted a 6-4 win over Lower Columbia in the championship game.
Coached by Shawn Humphreys, the 10U All-Star team consists of four Warrenton players, three from Knappa, two apiece from Long Beach and Naselle, Washington, and one from Astoria.
Players include Elijah Ayers, Baze Beresh, Colby Brown, Tucker Delay, C.J. Engleson, Turner Hughes, Mason Humphreys, Tanner Jones, Brody Norman, Micah Scheer, Rayce Sturgell and Layne Whipple, along with manager Shawn Humphreys and coaches Colby Engleson and George Jones.
The 10U team is the first Lower Columbia All-Star team to qualify for regionals since 2014.
Seven years ago, the Lower Columbia 12U All-Stars team took third in the 2014 Pacific Northwest Regionals in Kalispell, Montana.
The 12U team included players such as Logan Bartlett, Jake Morrow and Eli Takalo, who all went on to either play in or win state championship games at the high school level.
The team had four players each from Astoria and Knappa, three from Warrenton and one from Naselle. Several are now playing in college.