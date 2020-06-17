CHEHALIS, Wash. — The Lower Columbia Baseball Club provided the fireworks of their own in a double-header sweep Tuesday night, as the AAA Legion team opened the season with two victories at Stan Hedwall Park in Chehalis, Washington.
A pair of local pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout in the opener, and three other pitchers tossed another one-hitter in Game 2, as Lower Columbia pounded the Twin City Eagles, 10-0 and 13-2.
Sponsored by Hilander Dental of Longview, the Lower Columbia team racked up 23 runs and 22 hits in 11 innings, had no errors defensively and allowed just two hits in the sweep.
In the opener, Dylan Rush of Astoria started on the mound and worked the first two innings, striking out two with no walks on 18 pitches. Warrenton's Devin Jackson threw 31 pitches over the third and fourth innings, striking out three with one walk.
Kaleb Edwards (St. Helens) tossed the final two innings, allowing Twin City's only hit, a double in the sixth.
Offensively, Lower Columbia's Cade Warren (Clatskanie) was 3-for-3 and scored twice, and Luke Brown (Wahkiakum) was 2-for-3 with three runs scored.
Warrenton's Jake Morrow was 1-for-4 and drove in a team-high three runs, which included a two-run double in the fifth, in which Lower Columbia scored twice on steals of home.
Former Warrenton teammate Austin Little had one hit, one RBI and was hit by a pitch, and Naselle's Ethan Lindstrom scored a run and was hit by pitch twice. Lindstrom also had three of Lower Columbia's 11 stolen bases.
For the day, Twin City pitchers hit seven batters with pitches (Lindstrom was hit three times), gave up seven doubles and walked 10.
Morrow paced the Lower Columbia offense, driving in six runs on four hits.
Lower Columbia scored two runs in the first inning of Game 1, added a run in the second and erupted for six runs in the fifth.
The onslaught continued in Game 2, with Lower Columbia jumping out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first, with Morrow and Little both scoring.
In the third inning, Rush had a leadoff double, Jackson followed with a single, and Morrow's single later in the inning gave Lower Columbia a 6-0 lead.
They added four runs in the fourth, as Rush reached on an error, Jackson singled, and both scored on Brown's single to center. Two more runs scored on bases loaded walks, as three Twin City pitchers walked seven and gave up 13 hits.
Lower Columbia tacked on three runs in the top of the fifth, when Morrow had a run-scoring single and Warren added a two-run double.
Dawson Evenson (Clatskanie) started on the mound and pitched three innings, striking out seven with three walks and no hits allowed.
Ashden Niemeyer (Wahkiakum) and Tanner Davis (Kelso) pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit.
Morrow finished 3-for-4 at the plate in Game 2, with three more RBI's. Jackson added two hits.
Lower Columbia is slated to play Saturday at Aiken Field in Astoria.
