Just four games into the summer schedule, the Lower Columbia Baseball Club’s AAA team is in cruise control.
The team, sponsored by Hilander Dental of Longview, Washington, doubled their win total for the season, with two more impressive victories Sunday afternoon at Aiken Field.
Lower Columbia pounded Rural Baseball Inc. in a doubleheader, 12-0 and 12-4. Lower Columbia improved to 4-0, and has now outscored the opposition 47-6.
The “Clatsop Kids” played another big part in the sweep, with Astoria’s Dylan Rush tossing a one-hit, five-inning shutout in the opener, while Warrenton’s Austin Little and Jake Morrow combined for three hits and three runs scored in the second game.
Rush struck out three and walked one in the first game, in which he threw 56 pitches over five innings.
Lower Columbia scored one run in each of the first three innings, then broke it open with seven in the fourth.
Ashden Niemeyer (Wahkiakum) was 3-for-3 at the plate, while Morrow had a two-run double in the fourth.
Rush and Ethan Lindstrom each scored twice as part of Lower Columbia’s 11-hit attack. Lindstrom was also hit by two pitches, running his season total to four in four games.
Lower Columbia jumped all over Rural Baseball early in Game 2, scoring six runs in the first and five in the second.
Little was 2-for-2 at the plate and drove in three runs, and Morrow drew a pair of walks and scored twice.
Lower Columbia — which features players from the lower Columbia River region — returns to Astoria on Tuesday at 5 p.m. for a single game against the Vancouver Mavericks. Spectators must watch from their cars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.