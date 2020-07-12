The Lower Columbia Baseball Club and Centralia split a pair of low-scoring American Legion games Sunday afternoon at Fort Borst Park in Centralia, Washington.
Centralia held off Lower Columbia 3-2 in Game 1, before Lower Columbia managed a 1-0 win in the second game.
Centralia held a 1-0 lead through four innings of the opener, before Lower Columbia pushed across one run in the top of the fifth, then another in the sixth to take a one-run lead into the bottom of the seventh.
That's when Centralia rapped out four straight singles to score two runs, with a bases-loaded infield grounder providing the game-winner.
Lower Columbia had just four hits, including a double by Warrenton's Austin Little. Astoria's Dylan Rush went the distance on the mound, giving up just three hits through six innings before Centralia's four-hit outburst in the seventh.
The nightcap was another low-scoring contest, with neither team able to score through five innings.
Lower Columbia finally pushed across a run in the sixth, when Warrenton's Jake Morrow drew a leadoff walk, took second on a single by Wahkiakum's Ashden Niemeyer, and advanced to third on a single to right by Naselle's Ethan Lindstrom.
Morrow scored on another single to right by Kelso's Tanner Davis for the game's only run.
On the mound, St. Helen's Kaleb Edwards started and pitched five solid innings, scattering five hits with one strikeout and no walks.
Little pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh, giving up just two hits and no walks with two strikeouts.
After a doubleheader Monday in Keizer, Lower Columbia (now 14-3 overall) will play six straight games at Astoria's Ernie Aiken Field.
Lower Columbia hosts the Vancouver Mavericks on Friday, followed by doubleheaders July 19 and July 22.
