Twenty-four hours after splitting a pair of games at Centralia, the Lower Columbia Baseball Club — an American Legion AAA team of local high school graduates — ran its record to 15-4 for the summer, with a doubleheader split Monday night against a team known as “The Yard.”
Lower Columbia opened with a 7-5 win, before the Yards bounced back with a 4-2 victory in the late nightcap at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
The team will take a much-deserved three-day break before hosting the Vancouver Mavericks for a single game Friday (5 p.m.) at Aiken Field.
Lower Columbia jumped on the Yard early in Monday's first game, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, highlighted by a leadoff triple from Luke Brown of Wahkiakum.
The first six batters of the game reached safely for LCBC, which had seven hits through two innings, including two apiece for Brown and Warrenton's Austin Little.
Ethan Lindstrom of Naselle started on the mound and pitched three-and-a-third innings, allowing four hits and six walks with six strikeouts, before giving way to Warrenton's Devin Jackson in the fourth.
Leading 4-1 after three innings, the Yard rallied with three runs in the fifth to tie it at 5-5, collecting five hits off Astoria's Dylan Rush.
But Lower Columbia answered with two runs in the sixth, as Rush reached on a bunt, Brown doubled to right field, and both scored on a single to left by Mitchell Bergquist of R.A. Long for a 7-5 advantage.
Rush struck out all three batters he faced in the sixth to pick up the win, and the game was stopped after six innings because of a time limit.
The Yards led 2-0 through two-and-a-half innings in Game 2, before Lower Columbia scored on a pair of wild pitches in the bottom of the third.
The Yard regained the lead with a run in the top of the fifth, then tacked on one in the seventh.
Lower Columbia had two runners on with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but the Yards' relief pitcher struck out the final batter to preserve the win.
The Lower Columbia Baseball Club AA team plays Thursday in a triple header at Astoria. The LCBC plays Astoria Ford at 2:30 p.m., followed by LCBC vs. Knappa (5 p.m.) and Knappa vs. Astoria Ford (7:30 p.m.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.