The Lower Columbia Baseball Club's fall 16-and-under team picked up two easy wins over the weekend, in a doubleheader against La Salle, Saturday at La Salle High School in Milwaukie.
Sponsored by Hilander Dental of Longview, Washington, the Lower Columbians swept the twinbill 21-1 and 16-0.
In just nine-and-a-half innings of play, Hilander scored 37 runs, pounded out 22 hits, drew 18 walks and took advantage of nine LaSalle errors. Lower Columbia pitchers allowed just two hits total.
In the opener, Hilander led 11-1 after three innings, then scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth.
Naselle's Kolten Lindstrom did not have a hit, but drew three walks, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Lawson Talamantez of Seaside also did not have a hit, but drew a walk, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs.
Pitchers Brodie Fitzpatrick (Kelso) and Nolan Williams (Castle Rock) gave up just one hit, with seven strikeouts.
Astoria's Gunnar Olson combined with Lindstrom and Talamantez for four hits, five RBI's, and five runs scored.
While Olson had a double, Lindstrom (2-for-2, two runs scored, four RBI's) led the offensive attack with a triple and a home run.
On the mound, Olson, Williams and Lindstrom combined on another one-hitter, with 12 strikeouts.
Lower Columbia improved to 12-3 on the season.
Hilander 18U team sweeps
In addition to the sweep doubleheader sweep for the 16U team, Lower Columbia's Competitive Athletics 18-and-under team also posted two wins over the La Salle 18U's, 8-7 and 8-6, also Saturday at La Salle.
In Game 1, Seaside's Riley Kuhl set the pace for Lower Columbia, going 2-for-4 from his leadoff spot.
Seaside teammate Justin Morris pitched two innings, allowing four hits and four walks with three strikeouts.
Lower Columbia trailed 7-0 after four innings, before scoring four runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh to rally for the win.
In the nightcap, Kuhl and Morris combined to drive in five runs, while Lower Columbia led 8-1 after five innings before giving up five runs in the sixth.
Five Lower Columbia pitchers allowed just three hits, with Naselle's Kolten Lindstrom picking up the save.
The Lower Columbia 18U team is 9-5-1 this fall.
