The Lower Columbia Baseball Club (also known as Hilander Dental of Longview, Washington) returned to its home away from home field this week, and scored three wins in two days at Astoria's Aiken Field.
Lower Columbia improved to 13-2 overall for the 2020 summer season, with a 16-4 victory over Hockinson Wednesday, followed by an 8-5, 3-2 sweep against Aloha late Thursday night.
Comprised of players from schools in the lower Columbia region, the team opened the three-game home stand Wednesday by building an early lead on Hockinson, and holding the visitors scoreless in six of the seven innings. Pitchers Devin Jackson, Kaleb Edwards and Tanner Davis allowed just six hits and six walks, with nine strikeouts.
Lower Columbia held a 7-0 lead through just two innings, while Jackson started and gave up just one hit to Hockinson, which also committed four errors over the first two frames.
Jackson allowed two hits and three walks with three strikeouts through three innings, before Hockinson was able to rally with four runs in the fourth.
Lower Columbia countered with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to pull away. They finished with 12 hits, which included a double by Jackson and a triple from Luke Brown (Wahkiakum). Warrenton's Jake Morrow and Astoria's Dylan Rush were two of Lower Columbia's six players who scored two or more runs.
Lower Columbia sweeps Aloha
In Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against Aloha, Lower Columbia rallied from a 4-0 deficit by scoring four runs in the bottom of the fourth, when Warrenton's Austin Little and Naselle's Ethan Lindstrom both reached on errors.
Tanner Davis of Kelso followed with a single to score both runners. Davis and Kelso teammate Rees Hall both came in on sacrifice flies to tie the game.
Aloha regained a 5-4 lead with a run in the top of the fifth, but Little and Lindstrom countered with back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the fifth to tie it, 5-5.
Lower Columbia took the lead for good in the sixth, as Hall had a leadoff double against Aloha pitcher James Baglai. Reed Elo walked, and both scored on Brown's one-out triple to left field.
Mitchell Bergquist (R.A. Long) followed with a double to bring in Brown for an 8-5 advantage.
Rush came on in relief and retired Aloha in order in the top of the seventh to secure the win.
Bergquist had three of the 10 hits for Lower Columbia, which had four doubles and a triple. Three Lower Columbia pitchers (Dawson Evenson, Kevin Barnett, Rush) gave up five hits and seven walks, with eight strikeouts.
Lower Columbia led from start to finish in the nightcap.
Brown led off the top of the first with a double and scored on a grounder by Morrow, and Lower Columbia built an eventual 3-0 lead through two innings.
Aloha cut the lead to 3-2 in the fifth, but failed to threaten in the sixth and seventh.
Lindstrom started on the mound and pitched six innings, allowing six hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Barnett worked the seventh and picked up the save.
Lower Columbia will play a doubleheader Sunday in Centralia, Washington.
