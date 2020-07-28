Finishing their 2020 summer season, the Lower Columbia Baseball Club went on one long road trip Monday and Tuesday, and finished 1-2 in two days in the stifling, 90-degree heat of the Willamette Valley and central Oregon.
Sponsored by Hilander Dental of Longview, Washington, the Lower Columbia team opened with a 3-2 win over Showtime Oregon, in an American Legion game Monday morning at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer.
Lower Columbia (19-6 overall) concluded the season Tuesday night with a doubleheader loss to “Boss Baseball,” a 19U team from Bend.
The team of high school graduates from the lower Columbia region played in a heat advisory Monday in Keizer, where Showtime Oregon jumped out to an early 1-0 lead.
Trailing 2-0 entering the fourth, Warrenton's Austin Little had a double down the right field line to score Ashden Niemeyer with Lower Columbia's first run.
Showtime Oregon had seven hits to Lower Columbia's five, but Showtime could not handle the hot grounders, as they committed four errors.
Mitchelll Bergquist (R.A. Long) singled to lead off the sixth inning, reached third on a passed ball, then scored on a sacrifice fly from Niemeyer to tie the game.
In the seventh, Naselle's Ethan Lindstrom drew a leadoff walk, stole second, then scored the eventual game-winning run on a grounder by Luke Brown (Wahkiakum).
Warrenton's Devin Jackson started on the mound for Lower Columbia and gave up just three hits through four innings, with five strikeouts and a walk. Kevin Barnett (R.A. Long) got the victory, pitching the final three innings, despite allowing four hits. With runners at first and third in the bottom of the seventh, Barnett got the final batter on a pop fly to Niemeyer at first base.
'Boss Baseball' sweeps
Lower Columbia moved on to Bend, and played in a “red flag heat warning” Tuesday against Boss Baseball.
And the team from Bend handed Lower Columbia its worst loss of the season, 6-1, in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Vince Genna Stadium.
Both teams had seven hits in the opener, but Lower Columbia could manage only one run in the second inning, before Boss Baseball rallied with four in the fifth and two in the seventh of a nine-inning game.
In Game 2, Boss Baseball had doubles from Cooper Browning and Caden Mathisen off starter Dylan Rush of Astoria in the first inning, and a single by Dylan Ruhl made it 2-0.
Evan Scalley scored on a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead after three innings.
The score reached 4-0 before Lower Columbia scored twice in the top of the sixth, including a single by Little that brought in Warrior teammate Jake Morrow.
Boss Baseball reestablished a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth, as Nate Monday and Kyle Reed had back-to-back singles off Little, followed by another base hit from Alex Farnsworth to score Monday, and a grounder by Browning brought in Reed.
Lower Columbia managed to rally in their last at-bat, in which Ethan Lindstrom and Kolten Lindstrom had consecutive singles to start the inning.
A ground ball by Hall scored Ethan Lindstrom, and Bergquist singled to center to bring in the other Lindstrom, bringing Lower Columbia within two runs.
But with the tying run at the plate, Farnsworth retired Morrow on a pop out to first baseman Zach Reynolds for the final out.
Lower Columbia had eight hits from eight different players, while Rush and Little combined to give up 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
