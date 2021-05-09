Astoria scored in five of the six innings Friday, on its way to an easy 11-1 victory at Valley Catholic in Cowapa League baseball action.
Fishermen starter Michael Moore went the distance on the mound, giving up just one hit with six strikeouts and four walks, while Astoria built a 7-1 lead through four innings.
The Fishermen pounded out 13 hits, with 3-for-3 efforts at the plate for Aiden Giles and Niko Boudreau. Giles had a double, triple and drove in four runs for Astoria, which improved to 4-7 overall. Valley Catholic committed eight errors, and slipped to 2-8.
Astoria hosts the Valiants Tuesday to close out league play, followed by a doubleheader Friday at Newport.
Gulls 8, Tillamook 1
Seaside scored four runs in the first inning, on its way to an easy 8-1 win Friday over Tillamook at Broadway Field.
The Gulls had seven hits, with doubles by Tanner Kraushaar and Lawson Talamantez, while Justin Morris went the distance on the mound, allowing nine hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Warriors sweep Taft
Warrenton tuned up for this week's three-game series with Rainier by sweeping Taft, 17-5 and 10-3 in a Friday doubleheader.
Dawson Little and Dylon Atwood picked up the wins on the mound, while Little and Mike Ulness each had two hits and two RBI's in the opener, Josh Earls led the way with three hits in Game 2.
The Warriors lead the Coastal Range League standings at 8-0, and will host the Columbians for one game Tuesday, followed by a doubleheader Friday.
Warrenton's last loss was the April 14 season opener against Ilwaco, while Rainier is 9-0 overall. The Columbians play five games in five days this week.
Knappa still undefeated
The Knappa Loggers are working on yet another perfect season, as they moved to the top of 2A baseball with an 11-0 overall record, following an 8-5 win over Nestucca Friday, in Northwest League baseball action.
With the league title already wrapped up, Knappa (8-0 in league) closes out the regular season this week with three games against Vernonia, 1-8 overall.
The Loggers had eight hits from eight different players, and drew eight walks in Friday's win.
Camo Miethe had a double and drove in two runs.
Jaxon Dietrichs threw 97 pitches in seven innings, allowing 10 hits with six strikeouts and two walks.