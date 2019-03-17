Warrenton held a slim 4-2 lead over Nestucca heading into the bottom of the fifth inning Friday afternoon, when the Warriors erupted for eight runs in a 12-2 win over the Bobcats in a nonleague baseball game at Huddleston Field.
Jacob Morrow led the Warrenton offense, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and four runs batted in. He highlighted his day with a solo home run in the first inning.
Devin Jackson pitched all five innings for the Warriors, allowing four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks on 78 pitches.
“Devin was very efficient, and Jacob had a pretty darn good day at the plate,” said Warrenton coach Lennie Wolfe, whose team collected 11 hits. Jackson and Gabe Breitmeyer were each 2-for-3.
