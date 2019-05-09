Two members of the Naselle baseball team have been selected to play in the 42nd annual senior all-star game, May 29 at Wheeler Field in Centralia, Washington.
Cole Dorman and Josh Townsen are in their senior years with the Comets. Both have pitched for Naselle this season.
The all-star game offers a chance for selected seniors from 28 area high schools to showcase their talents.
They will compete for a spot in the all-state series, which takes place June 8-9. Selection for the Yakima, Washington event is based on the players’ performances this season, their overall career, and success in the Centralia game.
