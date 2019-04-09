Nestucca put up a tough battle through five innings, but that was it, as Knappa eventually got the bats going in a 9-1 win Tuesday over the Bobcats in a Northwest League baseball game at Teevin Field.
Leading 2-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth, Knappa scored seven runs, helping the Loggers win their 24th consecutive league game going back to 2017.
Nestucca was the last team to defeat Knappa in league play, topping the Loggers 2-1 on April 18, 2017.
Since then, no team has even come close to beating Knappa in league, as the Loggers won their last eight league contests in 2017, went 12-0 last year, and improved to 4-0 this season with Tuesday's win.
Knappa starting pitcher Tristin Wallace worked the first three innings before giving way to Eli Takalo, who struck out seven batters with two hits allowed over the final four innings.
Bobcat pitcher Logan Blackburn allowed just two Knappa hits through four innings, before being replaced by Mitchell Richwine and then Ivan Palos in the fifth.
Nestucca loaded the bases on one hit and two walks in the top of the first, but Wallace worked out of the jam.
After scoring at least one run in their previous 12 innings against Gaston, the Loggers did not score in their first plate appearance Tuesday, and Nestucca held Knappa scoreless in two of the next four innings.
In the second inning, Knappa's Cameron Miethe had a one-out single, stole second and scored moments later on a ground ball by Devin Hoover.
Knappa went scoreless in the third and fourth innings, before picking up a run in the fifth when Blackburn was replaced by Richwine, then Palos.
The Bobcats scored their lone run off Takalo in the top of the sixth, as Richwine singled and scored on a base hit to center by Ben Hurliman.
And that seemed to bring the Logger bats to life in the bottom of the sixth.
Logan Bartlett had a leadoff double, and one out later Hoover drove in his second run with a ground ball that scored courtesy runner Luke Goozee for a 3-1 lead.
Ryson Patterson continued the rally with a base hit to center, Jaxson Goodman was hit by a pitch and Ryker Coffey singled to load the bases.
Wallace singled to right field, and an error on the play allowed both Patterson and Goodman to score for a 5-1 advantage.
Shaun Lackey's single to center brought in Coffey and Wallace, and a double by Takalo plated Lackey.
The Bobcats made their third pitching change, but the Nestucca collapse continued with another error that allowed Bartlett to reach base, and Takalo scored on a third error in the inning for a 9-1 lead.
The same two teams return to action with a doubleheader Friday at Nestucca.
