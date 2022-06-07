Just as they have dominated Northwest League baseball on the field over the last 10 years, the Knappa Loggers also dominate the NWL's annual all-league team.
It was no different in 2022, as every starter for league champion Knappa earned all-league honors, with senior Drew Miller selected as both the league Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year. Coach of the Year honors went to Dwayne Nowlin of St. Paul, the Class 1A school which finished a distant second (14-4) behind the Loggers.
Knappa (18-0 in league play, 21-5 overall) had nine total selections, including six first team and three second team players. The list included four seniors, one junior, three sophomores and one freshman.
Earlier this week, Drew Miller was named as a first team catcher, and Mark Miller as a first team outfielder on the 2A/1A all-state team.
And the Loggers should be locked in as state title contenders for several more years, as junior pitcher Nick Rusinovich and sophomore pitcher Jaxon Dietrichs were both selected second team all-state.
The complete Northwest all-League team:
Player of the Year: Drew Miller, Knappa
Pitcher of the Year: Drew Miller, Knappa
Coach of the Year: Dwayne Nowlin, St. Paul
First Team
Drew Miller, Sr., Knappa
Anthony Allen, So., Neah-Kah-Nie
Jaxon Dietrichs, So., Knappa
Samson Gentry, Jr., Vernonia
Sebastian Gill, So., Vernonia
Tanner Jackson, Sr., Knappa
Eduardo Loza, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Kirk Mazurowski, Sr., Portland C.
Jude Miller, Fr., Knappa
Mark Miller, Sr., Knappa
Deryk Rachiele, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Warren Rose, Jr., St. Paul
Nick Rusinovich, Jr., Knappa
Dylan Tallent, Sr., Gaston
Lance Tuck, Sr., St. Paul
Second Team
Kutter Ball, So., Knappa
Hunter Buehrer, Jr., Vernonia
Jaden Dolan, Sr., Gaston
Sebastian Hacker, So., Gaston
Peter Hahn, Jr., Vernonia
Clancy Koch, Sr., St. Paul
Shane Lardy, Sr., Vernonia
Cayden McLaughlin, Sr., Portland C.
Treven Moreland, So., Knappa
Logan Morrill, Sr., Knappa
George Pohlschneider, So., St. Paul
Ralph Pohlschneider, So., St. Paul
Clay Smith, Fr., St. Paul
Zaden Wilhelm, Sr., Gaston
Jacobee Wilkinson, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Trevor Wolf, So., Vernonia
Honorable Mention
Brandon Chincilla, Jr., Portland C.
Tyler Crawford, Jr., St. Paul
Gage Erhardt, Fr., Vernonia
Ethan Hanson, Fr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Parker Hopkins, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Spyder Hyde, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Lucas “Bubba” Johnson, Jr., Portland C.
Hunter Lane, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie
Brody Schindler, Sr., St. Paul
Jason Swirtz, Sr., Nestucca
Skyler Wallace, Sr., Nestucca
Sportsmanship: St. Paul