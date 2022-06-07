Drew Miller, Knappa baseball

Knappa's Drew Miller — Pitcher of the Year on the Northwest all-League team, and a first team all-state catcher.

Just as they have dominated Northwest League baseball on the field over the last 10 years, the Knappa Loggers also dominate the NWL's annual all-league team.

It was no different in 2022, as every starter for league champion Knappa earned all-league honors, with senior Drew Miller selected as both the league Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year. Coach of the Year honors went to Dwayne Nowlin of St. Paul, the Class 1A school which finished a distant second (14-4) behind the Loggers.

Knappa (18-0 in league play, 21-5 overall) had nine total selections, including six first team and three second team players. The list included four seniors, one junior, three sophomores and one freshman.

Earlier this week, Drew Miller was named as a first team catcher, and Mark Miller as a first team outfielder on the 2A/1A all-state team.

And the Loggers should be locked in as state title contenders for several more years, as junior pitcher Nick Rusinovich and sophomore pitcher Jaxon Dietrichs were both selected second team all-state.

The complete Northwest all-League team:

Player of the Year: Drew Miller, Knappa

Pitcher of the Year: Drew Miller, Knappa

Coach of the Year: Dwayne Nowlin, St. Paul

First Team

Drew Miller, Sr., Knappa

Anthony Allen, So., Neah-Kah-Nie

Jaxon Dietrichs, So., Knappa

Samson Gentry, Jr., Vernonia

Sebastian Gill, So., Vernonia

Tanner Jackson, Sr., Knappa

Eduardo Loza, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Kirk Mazurowski, Sr., Portland C.

Jude Miller, Fr., Knappa

Mark Miller, Sr., Knappa

Deryk Rachiele, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Warren Rose, Jr., St. Paul

Nick Rusinovich, Jr., Knappa

Dylan Tallent, Sr., Gaston

Lance Tuck, Sr., St. Paul

Second Team

Kutter Ball, So., Knappa

Hunter Buehrer, Jr., Vernonia

Jaden Dolan, Sr., Gaston

Sebastian Hacker, So., Gaston

Peter Hahn, Jr., Vernonia

Clancy Koch, Sr., St. Paul

Shane Lardy, Sr., Vernonia

Cayden McLaughlin, Sr., Portland C.

Treven Moreland, So., Knappa

Logan Morrill, Sr., Knappa

George Pohlschneider, So., St. Paul

Ralph Pohlschneider, So., St. Paul

Clay Smith, Fr., St. Paul

Zaden Wilhelm, Sr., Gaston

Jacobee Wilkinson, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Trevor Wolf, So., Vernonia

Honorable Mention

Brandon Chincilla, Jr., Portland C.

Tyler Crawford, Jr., St. Paul

Gage Erhardt, Fr., Vernonia

Ethan Hanson, Fr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Parker Hopkins, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Spyder Hyde, Sr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Lucas “Bubba” Johnson, Jr., Portland C.

Hunter Lane, Jr., Neah-Kah-Nie

Brody Schindler, Sr., St. Paul

Jason Swirtz, Sr., Nestucca

Skyler Wallace, Sr., Nestucca

Sportsmanship: St. Paul

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.