In the only Cowapa League baseball game Friday, Scappoose held a 2-0 score after one inning, and the No. 1-ranked Indians defeated Seaside behind a no-hitter by pitcher Wyatt Anicker.

Anicker struck out 14 and gave up just two walks on the day, while Seaside pitcher Tanner Kraushaar was equally effective after the first inning, allowing five hits with eight strikeouts and a walk.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.