The Knappa baseball team completed a season sweep over Neah-Kah-Nie with a 15-0, 10-4 doubleheader win Friday in Rockaway Beach.
The Loggers outscored Neah-Kah-Nie 37-5 in three games against the Pirates last week, to complete yet another perfect (18-0) league season, their fourth in the last six years.
Knappa also ran its winning streak in league games to 38 in a row.
Eli Takalo threw Knappa's latest no-hitter in Game 1, and just missed a perfect game, as the Pirates had two baserunners via one error and a batter hit by pitch.
Closing in on the league MVP award, Knappa's Logan Bartlett hit another grand slam home run, with a double and six RBI's.
The Loggers trailed 3-1 through four innings of Game 2, but managed to avoid the upset by scoring nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings.
Bartlett had two doubles and five more RBI's, to finish the day with four extra-base hits and 11 RBI's.
