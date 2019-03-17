North Marion rapped out 15 hits and took advantage of five Astoria errors Friday afternoon, helping the Huskies to a 13-3 win in a nonleague baseball game at Tapiola Park.
The Fishermen held a 3-1 lead through three innings, before North Marion scored three runs in the fourth, added one in the fifth and six in the sixth inning to take an eight-run lead.
Adam Feldman had two of Astoria's seven hits, while Burke Matthews drove in all three Fishermen runs with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.
Grant Henry had a grand slam and six RBIs for North Marion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.